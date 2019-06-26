SEBRING — Police have few details to release about a man found at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday, standing in the middle of Booker Street with a gunshot wound.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the man was found wounded in his torso and in a daze. He apparently was shot in front of The Spot, a bar/night club at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Street.
He then walked from the scene and police found him standing in the vicinity of 909 Booker St.
Hart said detectives have not yet released the man’s name until they find out if he wants to invoke Marsy’s Law, a Florida Constitution amendment approved by voters last November that is intended to help crime victims prevent release of information that could be used to locate and/or harass them.
Hart said the man on Booker Street was the only victim they know of in the shooting, and there were no fatalities. The man was transported for treatment at a hospital, also unidentified.
Hart could not say whether or not the shooting was face-to-face or a drive-by shooting. He also said any details such as the type of firearm or exact location of the wound is not being released at this time as the investigation is still open and active.
“Obviously, we’re looking for witnesses,” Hart said.
Anyone who has information is urged to contact Police Detective Stephen Williams at 863-471-5108 or Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Tips are anonymous and tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.
