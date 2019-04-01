SEBRING — The reports and circumstances of Joseph Rivers’ arrest will be reviewed by administration, Scott Dressel, public information officer for Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said.
It’s something that happens with any use of force, authorities say.
“Any use of force gets reviewed all the way up the chain (of command),” Dressel said Monday after a phone video surfaced of the Friday, March 29 arrest.
The video, shot from across the street of the Friday evening arrest, shows three uniformed deputies holding down 37-year-old Rivers of Avon Park.
They had sought Rivers in connection with an active warrant, arrest reports said.
In the video, one of the deputies hits Rivers approximately a dozen times with a closed fist while an unseen crowd outside the frame of the video yells for the deputy to stop.
The deputies try to get Rivers up, presumably to lead him to a vehicle, but he appears to struggle again and the video records the staccato clicking of a Taser-type weapon being deployed.
Deputies then tackle Rivers and attempt to restrain him.
At this same time, a fourth deputy, standing nearby, is talking to unseen people off the left side of the frame, holding out his hand in a gesture for them to stay back.
The frame pans left toward the end of the video to show two men who had walked up on the scene.
A statement from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, posted via social media at 11:58 p.m. Friday, said deputies sought Rivers for violation of probation on a possession of methamphetamine conviction.
At 7:37 p.m. Friday, deputies went to the area of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue in Avon Park to find Rivers, arrest reports said. However, Rivers saw them and fled on foot.
Deputies told him several times to stop, but he didn’t, so deputies used force, reports state.
While on the ground, he continued to resist, reports state, and was able to get back on his feet, allegedly pushing deputies in an attempt to get away again.
Deputies took him to the ground again, according to reports, and were eventually able to get his hands behind his back and lock them in handcuffs.
They searched him, didn’t find any illegal substances, and put him in a patrol car, reports state.
Reports also said a hostile crowd had begun to form, so deputies took Rivers to the North Substation where Highlands County Emergency Medical Services treated him for injuries.
At that time, the detective in charge of that vehicle found a clear plastic bag containing a white powder and a single dollar bill on the rear floor of the patrol car.
A deputy “unraveled” the dollar bill and found a green leafy substance, reports said, which field-tested positive for THC, the addictive substance in marijuana.
The white powder allegedly field-tested positive for cocaine, reports said.
On arrival at the jail, deputies searched Rivers again and found a white, round plastic tube in his pocket. It allegedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Rivers was charged with the violation of probation; resisting officers with and without violence; possession of cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia; and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
He is currently being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail on the violation of probation charge. All other charges have a combined $16,000 bond.
“He refused to provide his hands to deputies, who delivered multiple hand strikes in an attempt to gain compliance,” the statement reads. “After Rivers was able to regain his feet despite being held by three deputies, a taser (sic) was deployed without effect. Rivers was taken to the ground again and eventually taken into custody.”
Dressel said there are several reasons why a Taser might not take effect, ranging from a person’s physical state to whether or not both probes made contact and completed a circuit.
He said he didn’t know whether or not deputies had tested Rivers for intoxication by drugs or other substances.
Rivers “did not want to go to jail,” Dressel said, which he gave as another reason why Rivers struggled.
The published statement pointed out Rivers had three previous arrests that included resisting arrest charges with a Taser being used, with the most recent occurring Nov. 6, 2018.
Other arrests were in 2016 and 2017.
“We are aware of and have viewed the video of an arrest that took place this evening in Avon Park,” the statement said. “All uses of force by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies are thoroughly documented and reviewed at multiple levels inside the agency.”
