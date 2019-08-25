SEBRING — Jason Don Reed, 41, address not provided, was arrested last Friday by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Reed is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, property damage over $200 and under $1,000, burglary of a conveyance armed, and resisting an officer without violence.
According to the arrest report, dispatch sent a deputy to Lakeshore Mall around 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 regarding a criminal mischief complaint. Dispatch described the suspect and what he was wearing and the vehicle with a broken back window that he was parked in. The car was parked close to Cody’s restaurant.
When the deputy arrived he was familiar with the suspect from previous run-ins, according to the arrest report. The deputy identified him. When the deputy arrived on scene, he saw the witness holding his walking stick and walking backwards in a defensive manner away from Reed. The deputy said the witness normally carries a walking stick with him.
The deputy wrote in his report that he observed Reed, who was nearby, holding a knife in his right hand and standing near a SUV. Reed was allegedly screaming at the witness and pointing his knife at him. The report shows Reed started walking toward the witness.
Reportedly, the deputy got out of his vehicle and told Reed to drop his knife. The deputy had his “department issue weapon” drawn on the suspect. Reed ignored the command and started walking toward the deputy while pointing his knife at him. The deputy repeated the command to drop the knife or risk being shot, the report states.
Reed dropped the knife and the deputy switched his weapon from a gun to a Taser. When Reed began walking away from the deputy, he was once again commanded to stop and get on the ground or the Taser would be deployed.
Reed was handcuffed. Even though the witness had obeyed the commands, he was detained for the safety of everyone there, according to the report.
The witness told the deputy he was walking home when he saw Reed allegedly talking and yelling to himself. According to the arrest report, the witness said Reed was yelling expletives. He said he could see Reed’s knife. Then he said Reed threatened to kill him but the deputy arrived.
A second witness was interviewed who told the deputy she saw Reed break the window of the SUV while talking to himself.
The owner of the SUV wanted to press charges. Reed was taken to the county jail.
