SEBRING — Motorists who have enjoyed driving from State Road 17 to their homes on Manatee Drive found a detour Monday morning.
Highlands County Road and Bridge Department crews will spend this week building Sebring Parkway Phase 3 where the two roads cross. When they finish April 1, Manatee Drive will allow through traffic at that spot again.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said Monday that he plans to put in stop signs there, once work is done this week.
However, similar to work done at and on Scenic Highway, Manatee Drive will have traffic flow changes once the Parkway is completed later this year.
Eventually, the portion of Manatee Drive that fronts on Sunshine Blueberry Farm ultimately will not connect to the Parkway or Scenic Highway.
Manatee Drive will have a connection to the Parkway to the south of that stretch, a full median opening with a new name for the stretch of Manatee Drive that connects the Parkway to State Road 17, Howerton said.
Where Manatee Drive connects to the Parkway from the west, Howerton said there will also be another full median opening, but no connection to Manatee on the east side of the Parkway.
Through several venues, including social media, Highlands County Government announced last week that Road and Bridge, along with the Engineering Department would close the junction to through-traffic at 7:30 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. next Monday, April 1.
A detour is posted for Manatee traffic on the east side of the Parkway route to turn left onto Scenic Highway.
Manatee traffic on the west side of the Parkway is advised to find an alternative route to State Road 17.
