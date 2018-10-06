SEBRING — Dr. John William Bollinger works in Radiation Oncology at Florida Hospital Cancer Institute in Sebring. Primarily handling radiation treatment, Bollinger shared his office is able to do most everything needed from screening through follow up.
“Breast cancer is common in women as they get older but in some high risk patients, it can occur when they are younger,” he said.
Bollinger added how the medical community is much better at determining risk currently than in years past and how women reporting for a screening mammogram at Florida Hospital Heartland are offered a risk assessment.
“If there is a recent breast lump or an abnormal mammogram, diagnostic imaging will be performed,” he said.
or women with very dense breasts, a full breast ultrasound is offered. For women considered at highest risk due to extremely dense breast tissue, a breast MRI is available.
If cancer is diagnosed, then staging is performed. Bollinger explained that staging the cancer consists of imaging and surgical lumpectomy or a mastectomy.
“Most patients are able to have lumpectomy if desired, though some with locally advanced disease may require chemotherapy first,” he said.
Bollinger added how lab testing has enhanced cancer treatment. “We now recognize at least four separate subtypes of breast cancer based on molecular testing of cancer cells. Each subtype is treated differently depending on stage or extent of disease,” he said.
As treatment planning and radiation delivery with image guidance has improved, Bollinger is also able to offer shorter treatment regimes.
“Lumpectomy followed by breast radiation is equivalent to a mastectomy and newer studies allow many patients to be treated with a three week course of radiation instead of six weeks,” he said.
Bollinger said the data from many studies comparing the shorter treatment plan to the longer plan show cancer recurrence rates are just as low and the side effects are improved.
While Bollinger handles radiation oncology, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute in Sebring offers chemotherapy and collaborates with Bollinger, home health, outpatient services and the Preserva Therapy Group.
Florida Cancer Specialist’s Head Nurse Shikha Masih explained the facility also offers lymphedema therapy and works with insurance providers for prosthetics.
“Prosthetics aren’t just cosmetic, but also important for maintaining good balance and body mechanics,” Masih said.
The group also added an oncology care manager last year for their Medicare patients.
“The care manager helps the patient navigate the treatment process and provides a Survivorship Program,” she said.
Masih said many women feel lost while transitioning off of care and losing touch with the providers they’ve grown close to during treatment. “The oncology care manager helps them cut the proverbial umbilical cord and regain a sense of independence once again,” she said.
Masih added how the care manager also ensures proper adherence to follow up for routine screenings, scans and bloodwork. “The care manager helps them with what comes next and serves as a reminder so they don’t forget or grown complacent and neglect follow up care.”
With the collaborative efforts between Florida Cancer Specialists and Florida Hospital Heartland, the Highlands County area has the resources necessary to diagnose and treat all forms of breast cancer right here at home.
