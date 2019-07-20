SEBRING — Patricia Cox said she looks forward to having her road, Mare Path, extended north to get clear access out of Silver Fox subdivision.
What she didn’t expect to hear in news reports, because she had not heard it in meetings with county officials, was that she and other residents in her situation would have to foot the bill for the road extension.
However, county commissioners have said since approving a 10-year payment plan with residents on Oak Manor Avenue to pave their road, that any improvements to residential roads, especially non-county maintained ones, would need to get paid for up front.
What’s needed, still, is an agreement between the county, Mare Path residents and the landowner who would need to provide land for the right of way to nearby Queen Avenue in Orange Blossom Estates.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. is working on that. Cost estimates are from $60,000 to $100,000, he said, and residents will have to agree on how to pay.
County commissioners told him Tuesday night that he needs to nail down how much it will cost to do all the work, then come back to them with a signed agreement from the landowner along with some payment proposals.
Howerton said he’s having to look at some variables, including how much of Queen Avenue needs to be improved versus what the landowner wants, how much of Mare Path needs to be improved versus what residents want and what the county is allowed to do on non-county maintained roads.
The Silver Fox situation has existed for 40 or more years. The rural subdivision of unpaved roads off State Road 66 was developed before the county passed comprehensive land development regulations. It was to have five raised shell roads with drainage ditches heading north into the scrub from Derby Lane, a frontage road approximately 500 feet north of the highway.
All that exists of Saddle Path and Mare Path are the northern ends. The south portions had to be vacated in the 1970s because a bayhead/wetland separates those sections from Derby Lane and the Southwest Florida Water Management District would not allow the developer to drain the bayhead for the roads.
The only access to Saddle Path and Mare Path are two private land easements called Spur Path and Foal Path.
Both Saddle Path and Mare Path lack drainage ditches, and Foal Path develops huge holes after rains, making it impossible to cross when it’s wet.
Howerton has proposed turning an unauthorized ATV trail at the north end of Mare Path — on land proposed as possible right of way — into a raised shell road with drainage and access to Mare Path.
It’s a long rectangular lot in Unit 5 of Orange Blossom Estates and owned by the Gene and Arlene Brown Family Trust. Howerton said he’s met with the principal owner.
He’s willing to donate, Howerton said, if the county will extend its maintained and improved section of Queen Avenue far enough to provide clear access to other lots, adjacent to the one to be donated.
Howerton said it would cost $30,000 to do that 560-foot extension, and another $30,000 to extend Mare Path northward 400 feet as a non-paved shell road.
The landowner’s request would raise the price on Queen Avenue.
“I’m trying to get the bare minimum,” Howerton said.
Howerton said residents would like to see Mare Path made to county standards, including drainage ditches, but it’s not wide enough: It needs to be 60 feet wide, but is only 50 feet.
He also said the county won’t likely be able to help finance the job, either.
Cox said when she bought in Silver Fox, she didn’t know she was driving in and out on an easement through someone else’s land, until Hurricane Irma’s rains made a mess of it.
“There’s no other road like it in the county,” Cox said.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks begged to differ. He knows residents in Avon Park Lakes who bought on non-county maintained roads and have access problems.
The county recently approved an arrangement with a group of residents on Oak Manor Avenue, where the county agreed to do road reconstruction and paving and absorb the cost up front to be paid back by residents with a 10-year assessment.
Brooks and Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley consistently opposed that proposal on the principle that allowing one community to do it would invite more requests.
While Oak Manor residents had drainage issues, Silver Fox residents cited dangers from emergency and law enforcement vehicles not being able to reach them.
County crews can not use public funds to work on a privately-maintained road, however, and definitely can’t work on Foal Path at all because it’s not a dedicated public right of way.
Doing so would be illegal, said Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green.
The suggestion of a Mare Path extension, so far, would appear to solve access and legality problems, provided all parties can agree to the terms.
