SEBRING — Only three of the five bank shooting victims have been identified because a recently passed amendment to the Florida Constitution affords the right to prevent the disclosure of information related to victims and their families.
Voters approved Florida Amendment 6 in the November general election by a narrow margin as a supermajority vote of 60 percent is required to pass a constitutional amendment.
Florida Amendment 6 — the Marsy’s Law Crime Victims Rights, Judicial Retirement Age and Judicial Interpretation of Laws and Rules Amendment — passed with 61.61 percent “yes” votes to 38.39 percent “no” votes.
The Amendment states: “The right to prevent the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family or which could disclose confidential or privileged information of the victim.”
It also specifies the right of the victim and victim’s family to be informed of the court status of the accused.
Highlands County Tax Collector Eric Zwayer was among the state and local officials who endorsed the amendment.
“Victims rights and the families of victims and their right to be notified of the accused was important,” Zwayer said Thursday.
“Obviously in the heinous and evil act like something that happened here in our county, especially with the number of lives lost and the families affected impacted by such tragedy, I think it is a great thing for them to be properly notified and the right to due process and treated the way they should be treated when it comes to the accused and their post conviction processes and everything leading up to the conviction.”
There are many points to Marsy’s Law, Zwayer said. “To me it seemed like the right thing to endorse and support, especially when it comes to the families of those victims.”
The key is giving victim’s families the right to privacy, he said.
“It is such a tragic event and our prayers go out to their families and it is something that is going to take a long time for them to grieve,” Zwayer said. “I think them being properly notified and being treated with the fairness, respect and dignity they deserve is important.”
Marsy’s Law is named after a California victim, Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, who was stalked and killed in 1983 by her ex-boyfriend.
Only a week after Marsy was murdered, her mother was confronted by Marsy’s accused killer in the grocery store. She didn’t know he had been released on bail.
Marsy’s Law, the California Victims’ Bill of Rights Act of 2008, was approved by California voters as Proposition 33 in the November 2008 general election.
Other states have followed with similar amendments aimed at extending the rights of victims and their families.
The Florida Amendment also included the following: the right to due process and to be treated with fairness and respect for the victim’s dignity; the right to be free from intimidation, harassment and abuse; and the right, within the judicial process, to be reasonably protected from the accused and any person acting on behalf of the accused.
Marsy’s Law for All is a public affairs organization that works to pass constitutional amendments that will provide equal rights for crime victims.
The organization’s website that supported the passage of Amendment 6 noted many state and local officials endorsed Marsy’s Law including then-Gov. Rick Scott, then-State Sen. Denise Grimsley, then-State Rep. Ben Albritton and Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman.
