SEBRING — New playground equipment will go in at the playground at Max Long Recreational Complex. The process to install the equipment will begin in a few days, according to city officials.
The bad news, however, is the transition will take up to 90 days. The old equipment will have to come out first to let engineering crews redesign the space for the new equipment.
Also, city work crews will need to install a new surface that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act [of 1990], making the play area wheelchair-accessible.
“We are trying to move on it,” said Sebring City Clerk Kathy Haley after sending out a news release. “We’re hoping to have it done by the end of the summer — as early in the summer as we can get.”
Some summer days may pass before the new playground is ready, she said.
The whole project is $160,000, split down the middle between the city and Highlands County government, through the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee.
The county’s $80,000 is subject to approval by the Board of County Commission, but that’s expected to go through without difficulty. It was members of a previous board that approved the existing equipment almost 20 years ago.
Haley said the existing equipment has lasted pretty well, but heat, sunlight and time have taken a toll.
The timeline for the Max Long transition will match almost exactly with the transition for Children’s Museum of the Highlands’ plan to move back downtown.
The museum plans to close after April 13 and then reopen at the start of June, if all goes well with the move.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.