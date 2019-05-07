SEBRING — May is the month to be aware and prepare for wildfire season. Whether wildfires are accidentally started by humans or sparked by natural causes such as lightning, fires cause loss of property, wildlife and sometimes human loss.
The Weather Channel says Florida’s wildfire season runs from mid-March to mid-June. The Florida Forest Service, Okeechobee District, is urging everyone, especially those living in natural areas such as a forest or grassland, to take a look at their surroundings and assess the dangers that surround their homes. After identifying those areas, take action before a wildfire threatens.
“The wetter summer and winter aided in the growth of vegetation, which now has produced additional fuel for a wildfire, as the vegetation cures with the drier weather,” Forest Area Supervisor Joe deBree with the Florida Forest Service said.
“Even with nature’s threat, it is possible to minimize the homeowner’s risk by taking protective measures, such as watering your yard regularly and removing dead branches or leaves near or on your home,” he said.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, humans cause more than 61,000 fires each year across the country, with 68% of those fires being in the southeastern region. In addition, more than 1 million acres are burned in the same region.
So far in 2019, Highlands County has had several fires, according to the Florida Forest Service:
• January there was five wildfires totaling 31.5 acres burned
• February increased with six fires and a total of 24.8 acres burned
• In March, things heated up with seven fires and 20.6 acres scorched
• In April, there were seven fires and 10.3 acres were burned
“State firefighters also advise residents to create a 30-foot safety zone around their home by eliminating flash fuels, removing branches overhanging the roof, and thinning overgrown vegetation,” Melissa Yunas, public information officer at FFS, said.
“Other steps include screening or box-in areas below patios and decks with wire screening no larger than 1/8-inch mesh to help keep embers out during a fire,” she said. “Most importantly, keep eaves and gutters clear of leaves and any combustible debris.”
Sweep pine needles off roofs and decking, rake under crawl spaces and toss the yard debris.
Yunas recommended neighbors form a “phone tree” to quickly spread the word about encroaching fire or evacuations. Create a list of elderly or shut-in residents who will need help to evacuate a building.
Prepare a “go bag” that has a change of clothing and any medication that could be needed if an evacuation order is issued. Also, make plans for animals who may need to shelter with a friend or veterinarian as the county currently has no pet-friendly emergency shelters.
Know the rules before burning and do not burn garbage or yard debris on a windy day. Never leave a burn pile unattended.
“The two most common things I hear when I am investigating the cause of a wildfire is … ‘I thought the fire was out’ or ‘I only left the fire for a minute (to get a sandwich, run to the store, take a nap, go to the bathroom),’” FFS Senior Forest Ranger Josh Watkins said.
“Most importantly, never leave your fire unattended,” Watkins said. “A gust of wind can easily stir up hot ash; firebrands/embers will float in the wind igniting nearby dry vegetation on fire.
“Always have an outside water source, fire extinguisher and a cell phone on hand (to call 911),” he said.
The policy of FFS is that the person responsible for sparking a fire is the person who will pay to have firefighters to contain it, even if it was an accident.
Freshfromflorida.com has many resources and tips on how to prevent fires and how and when to legally burn.
