In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky. McConnell has undergone surgery to repair a fracture in his shoulder. McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement Friday, Aug. 16, that the Senate Republican leader had successful surgery Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky.