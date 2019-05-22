SEBRING — This coming Monday, May 27, is Memorial Day, a federal holiday in which the United States honors and remembers those veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives in the service of our country.
To celebrate and remember these fallen heroes, the Veterans Council of Highlands County will sponsor and the Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring will host a ceremony featuring USMC Major Gen. James E. Livingston as the keynote speaker.
Livingston was awarded the Medal of Honor, according to cmohs.org, “for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a commanding officer” during the Vietnam War.
Livingston and his wife, Sara, will attend a dinner in their honor on Sunday. This dinner will include the mayors from all three municipalities, the chair of the Highlands County Board of County Commission, the sheriff, JROTC chiefs, along with other dignitaries and their guests.
“When I read his complete citation, I can’t help but think what a desperate situation he and the other men from his unit found themselves in,” said Mike Borders, president of South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. “He was wounded three times during the battle, but kept going and pulled his men together to grasp victory from the jaws of possible defeat. He was fearless and totally selfless in his actions that demonstrated the utmost valor in the face of a determined enemy.”
The Military Sea Services Museum Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, May 27. After Livingston speaks, the museum will offer refreshments and a free open house to all attendees.
For more information, contact the Military Sea Services Museum at 863-385-0992. The museum is at 1402 Roseland Ave. at the corner of Roseland Avenue and Kenilworth Boulevard, one mile east of Sebring High School.
