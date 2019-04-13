SEBRING — An attempt at mediation reached no agreement in the civil negligence lawsuit against The School Board of Highlands County related to the sexual assault allegations against a former Avon Park Middle School teacher.
Morgan & Morgan law firm attorney Adam Kemp filed the lawsuit against the district on behalf of the student who is the alleged victim in the criminal legal proceedings against former district teacher Kevin Dewberry.
Dewberry is facing criminal charges for lewd and lascivious behavior involving a 13-year-old female student.
The civil complaint, which was filed in the 10th Judicial Circuit, Highlands County, states that during a period of time from Oct. 1, 2017 to Feb. 4, 2018 the student was sexually assaulted by Dewberry on numerous occasions. At the time, Dewberry was employed as an athletic coach and special education teacher for the defendant, The School Board of Highlands County.
The sexual assaults allegedly occurred both on School Board property, specifically at Avon Park Middle School, as well as off-campus locations, the complaint states.
The mediation session on April 3 ended with an “impasse,” according to the mediator’s report that was filed Tuesday.
The School Board is being represented by attorney Allen Sang of Carman, Beauchamp, Sang & Gonzales, Winter Park.
Sang’s response states the minor plaintiff may have been guilty of negligence so any award should be reduced in proportion to the minor’s negligence. The defendant (School District) enjoys immunity for any discretionary policy making decisions.
Meanwhile, in the criminal case against Dewberry there has been no activity on the court docket since February, but a pretrial conference before Judge Peter Estrada is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
There have been six previous scheduled pretrial conferences that were either continued or cancelled.
Dewberry remains in the Highlands County Jail with bond set at $400,000 on the charges of four counts of lewd/lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16, and the bond set at $550,000 on subsequent charges of 55 counts of possession of child pornography.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.