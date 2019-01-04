AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to present an exhibit of nature photography and digital art by Melissa Platt at an artist’s reception from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the HCA Museum Gallery, Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main St. in Avon Park.
A previous publication used an incorrect date.
Guitar instrumentals by Kenny Summers, refreshments, print raffle, open to the public. Event is free. For more information, call Norma Evans at 863-385-3533 or email nrpe1901@gmail.com.
