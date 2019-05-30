SEBRING — More than 300 men and women from across Highlands County attended the Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Military Sea Services Museum.
Sebring Mayor John Shoop spoke to the crowd before the keynote speaker took to the podium. This year’s keynote speaker was retired Major Gen. James E. Livingston, a recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Livingston and his wife, Sara, were honored the day before at a special dinner that included the mayors from Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring, representatives from the county commission and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Sebring High School Air Force JROTC and other guests.
Livingston was wounded three times in a battle during the Vietnam War. Despite being wounded, he kept going and pulled his men together to gain victory. According to CMOHS.org, “He was fearless and totally selfless in his actions that demonstrated the utmost valor in the face of a determined enemy.”
