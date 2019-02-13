AVON PARK — It was a special day for Memorial Elementary School third-grader Kamalachi Portee as the students and staff filled the hallways to give him a shout out and clap out for being cancer free.
In December 2015 Kamalachi had been diagnosed with cancer and had been receiving chemotherapy treatments with his last treatment on Feb. 5.
Memorial Elementary Principal Courtney Floyd said Kamalachi is completely cancer free, but will have monthly checkups.
Before his medical victory walk through the hallways prior to dismissal, Kamalachi and his fellow third-graders enjoyed cupcakes in the cafeteria.
Many students held the signs they created such as second-grader Kevin Lowe whose sign stated, “congratulations Friend.”
Three students held a large sign that stated, “Congratulations Kamalachi, we are proud of you.”
There were many cheers and clapping hands as Kool and the Gang’s “Celebrate” played on the intercom system followed by Pharrell’s “Happy.”
Kamalachi held about 15 balloons as he made the rounds at his school.
He received a trophy, depicting a boxing glove, that read “Cancer Champion Kamalachi Portee.”
