SEBRING — Meteorologists may not know if Dorian will remain a tropical storm, increase in strength and form into a hurricane, or whether it will make landfall in Florida. However, John McMichael, meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said it will be a wet weekend.
Put away the Big Green Egg and don’t put another shrimp on the barbecue, McMichael said Highlands County could see about 3-5 inches of rain and 5-7 inches in some locations over the weekend because of Dorian.
“As of the latest update, we anticipate Dorian to affect the east coast of Florida by early Sunday morning,” McMichael said Tuesday morning.
McMichael said it was too soon to tell where the storm would land.
“The track can shift and change,” he said.
He forecasts the winds to be about 20-30 miles per hour by Sunday. McMichael and his colleagues at NOAA will have a much better idea of where Tropical Storm Dorian will land and with what force it will have after it crosses over the Dominican Republic today or Thursday. He said it could alter the direction of the storm significantly and it could tear the storm apart.
Dorian’s sustained winds were 50 mph early evening Tuesday. As of the 5 p.m. advisory, Dorian was moving west northwest at 13 mph and was located southeast of Puerto Rico.
“The chances of the storm having a direct impact and landfall Wednesday [today] afternoon on Puerto Rico is likely,” Meteorologist Dustin Norman, also with NOAA, said.
Norman said it is still possible the storm may deal the Dominican Republic a “glancing blow.” No one wants it to hit land but everyone wants the storm to fall apart too. Once Dorian gets back into the open water, it is likely it will strengthen again.
McMichael felt Dorian would be a more of a rain maker to Highlands County than producing damage from winds. He also said flooding could be a major problem and people should take care while driving and avoid roads with water on them. He advised motorists to keep the government’s safety campaign in mind, “Don’t drown, turn around.”
McMichael urged residents to check their hurricane kits and replenish any items if necessary. Stock up on items needed, including non-perishable foods, batteries, gas and cash before stores sell out. Picking up the items around the yard is a good precaution to take.
Gov. Ron DeSantis took to Twitter Tuesday to urge Floridians to get prepared ahead of the storm. The News Service of Florida reported the governor’s tweet: “Based on the current track of #TropicalStormDorian, all residents on the East Coast should prepare for impacts, including strong winds, heavy rain and flooding. Make sure to have your supplies ready and follow @FLSERT (the Florida Division of Emergency Management) and local media for the latest updates on the forecast.”
The Associated Press has reported Dorian has already left some in Barbados and St. Lucia, where a hurricane watch has been issued, without power and downed trees have been reported. As of press time Tuesday, a tropical storm watch for Puerto Rico has been issued.
The News Service of Florida and Associated Press contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.