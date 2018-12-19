SEBRING — Sebring High School student Micah Marsh is a model kid, from his academies to being a group commander for the school’s U.S. Air Force JROTC to his military and train model making.
The high school senior is just 18 and spends much of his free time “unplugged” from the video games his contemporaries lose themselves in. Instead, he makes historically accurate replicas for his mentors and the Military Sea Services Museum, where he is an extern.
According to wayup.com, an externship is where an individual is meant to job shadow another individual, typically a respected professional within an industry or workplace a student has interest in pursuing. Externships are typically held for a short time period lasting anywhere from a single day to eight weeks and are often held over a student’s winter or spring break whereas internships tend to be eight weeks long at minimum.
Marsh recently created a JROTC modeling club at Sebring High in hopes of introducing modeling to teens. He said many of his friends see the tanks in video games like “Call of Duty” but do not understand how the systems really worked or the “grisly” conditions inside of them that military men and women dealt with.
It all started with Legos. Marsh recalled his stepfather, Paul Manrique, retired master sargent with the U.S. Air Force, encouraging Marsh to take the leap from Legos to models. He was about 13 and he said he wasn’t thrilled with the first model he made but after several more, he was hooked.
“There are several different types of modelers,” Marsh said. “With models, you can make them whatever you want. Some people just want to have something nice on their shelves. There are some who want to tell a story.
“When I build my models, I build them to tell a story,” he said. “That’s my big thing.”
Marsh puts extensive hours of research into being accurate with a replica. He has even called military bases and talked to experts of weapons systems to ensure accuracy.
“I am a history fanatic,” Marsh said. “When I build my models, I look to tell the story. I didn’t want to build a model and say, ‘this is a German Tiger tank.’ I wanted to be able to show pictures and the combat record and point out the number and say, ‘this is tank number x and it served in Normandy and name the crew.’”
Marsh shows the inside of the tanks and tells the story of 18 men living in a confined space with exhaust fumes in the cabin. One can get a sense of just how rough those men had it.
Marsh has won a gold medal for his German U-boat and a silver medal for a plane he created. He enjoys making American military models but says telling the story of the losing side of war is his forte.
“History is written by the victors,” he said. “I like to look at the sides of the lesser known. When I graduate from Sebring (High School), my models will be donated to the Military Sea Services Museum. That way, the stories can be told here.”
Marsh said the cost of models depends on the scale and project. For beginners, the mass-produced plastic models are a good place to start.
“It’s all about how you paint it and weather it,” Marsh said. “Weathering means making it more realistic; you show how the grime and dirt affects what you are replicating. If you want a historically accurate kit cheap, you need to do your research, have references, look at pictures and talk to other modelers.”
He recommends the website scalemates.com.
Sam Stower said the museum is pleased with Marsh’s help at the facility and the models he has on display there.
“Micah has helped us with our inventory,” Stower said. “He’s helped with our artifacts and put a lot in the computer. He’s made models and run tours for JROTC at the museum. He field stripped a Japanese rifle for us.
“He has been invaluable to us. We were so lucky to get him,” Stower said. “We are enjoying every moment that we can keep him.”
Stower, a Navy man, joked that it was too bad Marsh was going into the U.S. Air Force.
“He’s the most valuable young member of the museum,” Stower said.
Marsh has already been accepted to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University where he plans to earn a master’s in global conflict studies before joining the U.S. Air Force. Once in the Air Force, he intends to become an intelligence officer and wants to retire as a brigadier general and/or serve approximately 25-20 years.
