LAKE PLACID — The “Urban Cowboy” himself, Mickey Gilley, is coming to a theater near you. Literally. Tonight, country legend Mickey Gilley and his seven-piece Urban Cowboy Band will perform at The Genesis Center in Lake Placid. Showtime is 7 p.m.
Although well established by then, Gilley became a household name in 1980 with the release of the smash hit movie, “Urban Cowboy.” The movie, starring John Travolta and Debra Winger, was filmed, to a large extent, at Gilley’s Pasadena, Texas bar, “Gilley’s,” which itself became an iconic location thanks to the film.
The movie, along with its hugely popular soundtrack became a cultural brush fire. The popularity of country music, as well as Gilley himself, soared.
“I think probably the thing that I enjoy more than anything else is the camaraderie I have with the audience,” says Gilley. “I think it’s really awesome when you consider the fact that at the present time I’m 83 years old. I’ve had a great career as far as the entertainment world is concerned.”
Cousin to Jerry Lee Lewis and evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, Mickey Leroy Gilley was born in Natchez, Mississippi on March 9, 1936 and raised not far from there in Ferriday, Louisiana. Later, in the 1950’s, Gilley would relocate to Houston.
Although Gilley released his first record, “Down The Line,” in 1967 on Paula Records, it wasn’t until 1974 that the singer began to make some noise. This was the year that the country artist would top the charts for the first time with the hit single “Room Full Of Roses.”
Gilley’s career took off in the mid-1970’s and ‘80s with hit after hit. With songs such as “That’s All That Matters,” “Don’t The Girls All Get Prettier At Closing Time” and the smash remake of “Stand By Me,” the performer was at the top of his field.
At the 12th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 1977, Gilley cleaned house. He received the award for Song Of The Year for “Don’t The Girls All Get Prettier At Closing Time,” as well as Album Of The Year for “Gilley’s Smokin’.” He capped off the night by winning Top Male Vocalist Of The Year and the coveted Entertainer Of The Year.
The numbers for this country giant are staggering. Gilley has placed 42 singles in the top 40 on the US Country charts. He has had 17 No. 1 hits. That number includes six in a row in the early 1980’s. Over 30 top ten hits and six Academy of Country Music Awards.
Gilley always tries to work in all 17 of his chart-toppers into the shows, as well as some of his work from “Urban Cowboy.”
“I’m going to do my best to do as many of the 17 No. 1 songs as I possibly can,” said Gilley. “It depends on the time limits that they give me on the show. The show ends with a segment from the film (“Urban Cowboy”) and music from the soundtrack. I think it’s an interesting and refreshing part of the performance that I think the people will enjoy.”
Gilley has a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, has his own theater in Branson, Missouri, his own brand of beer and a golf tournament that bears his name.
He was awarded the Key to the City of Winchester, Virginia in 2017 by the Hon. David Smith at the Shenandoah Conservatory of Music’s Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre at Bonnie Blue’s Roadhouse Classic Concert.
Additionally, Gilley is a licensed pilot, holding an instrument rating with commercial pilot privileges for multi-engine airplanes, as well as private pilot privileges for single engine aircraft.
Gilley returned to the studio in 2017 and released “Kickin’ It Down The Road.”
In 2018, Gilley teamed up with a longtime friend, Troy Payne, to record “Two Old Cats,” a CD containing 13 duets. The collection is available worldwide as download or CD format.
For tickets or more information, call 863-494-9362 or visit www.sunevents.com.
You may purchase tickets at the venue from 10 a.m. to noon today.
The Genesis Center is at 218 E. Belleview St.
