With 17 No. 1 hits and soundtrack credits for the 1980 hit film ‘Urban Cowboy’ starring John Travolta, some country boy balladeers might see fit to hang up the saddle — so to speak — but Mickey Gilley keeps on riding.
Gilley and his seven-piece Urban Cowboy band will take the stage at The Genesis Center in Lake Placid on Friday, March 22.
“I had a great career as far as the entertainment world is concerned. I had 17 number 1 records in my career. So, I believe in sharing your time and efforts with the audience and that’s what keeps me going,” said Gilley.
Gilley said that he always tries to work in all 17 of his chart-toppers into the shows, as well as some of his work from “Urban Cowboy.”
“I’m going to do my best to do all the 17 No. 1 songs,” said Gilley, “... maybe not all of them but as many as I possibly can. It depends on the time limits that they give me on the show. The show ends with a segment of the film and music from the soundtrack. I think it’s an interesting and refreshing part of the performance that I think the people will love and enjoy.”
Gilley and his Urban Cowboy band will take the stage at 7 p.m. at The Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. in Lake Placid.
Tickets range from $35 (general admission), or $49 to $59, plus tax and fees. For tickets or more information, call 863-494-9362, visit www.sunevents.com or buy in person at the venue Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.