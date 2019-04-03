SEBRING — According to Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox, Sebring fire crews responded to a fire alarm at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday at Sunny Hills, an assisted living facility at 3600 Commerce Center Drive.
Upon arrival fire crews found a full evacuation of the facility with employees relating a microwave fire was in progress in the west wing of facility and that an employee attempted to extinguish it.
Fire crews made entry and found light smoke in the west wing and found a microwave that was extinguished. Crews removed the microwave and contents and ventilated the facility's 100 wing.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services was dispatched to check any Sunny Hill employees or residents who may have had an issue during the incident.
No injuries were reported.
