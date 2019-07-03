SEBRING — Algebra I continues to be a stumbling block for Highlands high school students with only about one-third achieving a Level 3 or above score on the end-of-course (EOC) exam.
Recently released data from the Florida Department of Education shows that during the spring 2019 administration of the exam, for all grade levels who took the exam, 52% scored in Level 3 or above in Highlands compared to 62% statewide.
The percentage of students in Level 3 or above at the district’s three high schools, follows: Avon Park High School – 37%; Lake Placid High School – 29%; and Sebring High School – 31%.
The percentages are much higher at the middle school level where advanced students take Algebra I before ninth grade.
The percentage of students in Level 3 or above at the middles schools, follows: Avon Park Middle School – 100%; Hill-Gustat Middle School – 89%; Lake Placid Middle School – 98%; and Sebring Middle School – 92%.
Highlands was only 2 percentage points behind the state on the geometry EOC Level 3 or above with Highlands at 55% and the state at 57%.
At the high school level and middle school level, the percentage at Level 3 or above was: Avon Park High School – 56%; Lake Placid High School – 60%; Sebring High School – 48%; Hill-Gustat Middle School – 95%; and Sebring Middle School – 90%.
The data shows only seven students took the geometry EOC at Avon Park Middle School. The Florida Department of Education does not release data when a group is less than 10 students to protect the privacy of the students.
Lake Placid Middle School is not listed with apparently no test takers for the geometry EOC.
According to the statewide FDOE press release, in geometry, African American students increased the percentage passing by 2 percentage points, narrowing the achievement gap with their white counterparts. Additionally, students with disabilities increased their performance by 1 percentage point.
Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran expressed his appreciation for the state’s educators when the test scores were released recently by the Florida Department of Education.
“Florida’s teachers are central to ensuring students develop a strong educational foundation that can be built upon each year,” he said. “Their endless commitment to preparing future generations is awe-inspiring, and they deserve a great deal of credit for their role in this historic announcement.”
