AVON PARK — Three U.S. military veterans of the Vietnam War thanked the Avon Park Noon Rotary Club for their Honor Flight in May to Washington, D.C. to visit military memorials and monuments.
With the Wednesday afternoon meeting of the Avon Park Noon Rotary falling on the day before the Fourth of July, the luncheon gathering took on a patriotic theme with three special guests — veterans who had gone on the Rotary Club Honor Flight in May to Washington, D.C.
Rotary Sgt. of Arms Doug Gentry noted the Hardee County Rotary Club’s efforts in organizing the Honor Flight for area veterans.
“I get more excited about it than I think the vets I took, it is hard to say,” he said.
U.S. Air Force veteran Ed Detelj said the Rotary prepared for everything. “They went the extra mile for us. They are an amazing group. May Rotary be strong and grow.”
Preparation, communication, transportation, “They did it all; I just shook my head. I just couldn’t believe that a group could cover all the bases like the way they did,” Detelj said.
U.S. Navy veteran Tom Maynard said he enjoyed the Honor Flight and it was a good trip to Washington, D.C. where he enjoyed the sights they visited.
It was noted that Maynard, while in New York in his younger days, had built the ship he would sail on from San Diego during his time in the service.
He lamented that the ship was purposely sunk off of Hawaii to serve as an artificial reef.
U.S. Army veteran Charlie Martin also thanked the Rotary.
“There was so much that I was thankful for,” he said.
The reception the veterans received at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport was “unbelievable,” Martin said.
There were so many active military members present along with members of law enforcement, he said.
“I had a wonderful trip,” Martin said.
The veteran said he knew some of the Rotary members before the Honor Flight and he looked forward to knowing them better.
