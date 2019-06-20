SEBRING — Her nickname was “Miss Sebring,” and if you wanted to know anything about the city or its people, in detail, Thelma Pyle could tell you.
Her fount of knowledge left on Sunday when she died at age 88 after a struggle with illness. Pyle was a dedicated community servant; a director, volunteer and staff member of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce for more than 30 years, and served three terms on the Sebring City Council from 1978 to 1983, with a term as the first female council president in 1980.
She also owned and operated The Kiddie Shop for 17 years, a children’s retail clothing store in the Southgate Plaza.
During that time, City Clerk Kathy Haley’s mother used to take her there shopping as a girl.
“She was always so sweet and kind,” Haley said. “She always had a smile and a laugh.”
Sebring flew flags at half staff this week in memory of Pyle, whom Vicki Jarvis of Frames & Images remembered as “Miss Sebring” who could provide verification on anything about the city and its people.
“If it happened in Sebring, she knew about it,” Jarvis said.
It was one of the things that made her so good at the Sebring Historical Society, with which she was very active, Jarvis said.
Pyle, however, did not like being the center of attention, something County Commissioner Greg Harris remembers from his days at the chamber. He saw to it that the chamber created a “Thelma Pyle Award” for the most dedicated volunteers.
“She never wanted any of the accolades,” Harris said. “She just gave and gave and gave and gave. That’s all she did, man.”
She was loved by many people, and Harris couldn’t think of anyone who didn’t love her. However, if she saw something she didn’t like, she’d say so.
“She called it like she saw it,” Harris said.
Joyce Fettinger remembers a time, many years ago, when Pyle did something out of character. She arrived late for a membership drive party at Fettinger’s house, sometime in the mid-1990s.
Without missing a beat, Pyle walked in, took the microphone from the hired singer, and started addressing the crowd.
Fettinger seems to recall it was to tell them why she was late.
“She always wanted to be in the background,” Fettinger said. “We had lots of good times. She was an awesome lady. We became good friends. She was probably my dearest friend in Sebring.”
Fettinger recalls one of Pyle’s favorite things was to go to Dairy Queen to have a hot dog for lunch.
Karron Neale Tedder said Pyle and her mom, Betty Lou Neale, clicked in 1974 when her family moved to Sebring.
“There was an instant bond between them,” Tedder said.
Tedder’s mother and Pyle did a lot of road trips, especially to South Carolina to see Tedder and her older brother. They became known as “Thelma and Louise.”
They would go to the “Pea Patch” in Ona, pick bushels of peas, and then bring them home to shell all weekend, Tedder said.
Tedder said her mother, Pyle, and local dignitaries Audrey Vickers and Doris Gentry traveled together to Tallahassee once and bonded over their trip there.
Pyle loved football, baseball and auto racing, Tedder said. Harris said she was such a Kentucky Derby fan, he’d send her a bottle of mint julep each year.
Tedder said every one of Pyle’s circles of friends were real friends.
“It hasn’t hit me yet,” Tedder said. “We weren’t lucky to have Thelma in our lives. We were blessed to have Thelma in our lives.”
Known as “Gmom” to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Pyle was a resident of Sebring for more than 60 years and married to the late James M. Pyle Jr. for 46 years.
She is survived by her son, James M. Pyle III (Debbie) and daughter, Terrie Davis (Eric).
Other survivors include her brother, Bryce Terrell (Ellen); grandchildren, Pamela Arnold, Amanda Cowan, James Cowan; and great-grandson, Alec Arnold.
Pyle was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Isabel Terrell; husband, James M. Pyle Jr.; grandson, Steven Cowan and great-grandson, Jackson Eason.
She was deeply loved and will be forever missed by all who knew her.
Memorial Services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Agnes Episcopal Church with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
