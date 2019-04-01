AVON PARK — The search for Khadijah Anderson, 24, of Avon Park ended in tragedy. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Sunday afternoon that Anderson was found deceased in Indian River County.
According to Google Maps, Indian River County is about 87 miles away from Avon Park.
HCSO put out a missing persons alert for the young woman on Thursday. The alert stated Anderson was last seen on Monday in Avon Park.
According to Anderson’s Facebook pages, she attended Avon Park High School.
Anyone with information should call Detective Vincent Forest at 863-402-7358.
Tips can be called in anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.
