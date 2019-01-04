SEBRING — Stephen Keith Weed, 51, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2018. He is charged with domestic battery.
Weed is the Mixed Martial Arts Sensei and owner of Universal Center for Natural Martial Arts. Weed teaches children and adults mixed martial arts.
According to the arrest report, authorities arrived at the residence where Weed told deputies he and another man, the victim, were in a verbal altercation. Weed said the two were yelling at each other and Weed thought the victim was going to punch him. The victim left the home to “cool down.”
The victim verified Weed’s account but added more information. According to the victim, Weed and a pregnant woman were in an argument, so the victim got in between them. The victim said Weed grabbed him by the beard hair and the hair on his head and eventually put him into a “headlock,” the report states.
The victim said he is a beginner MMA fighter and he tried to break the hold. The victim said Weed’s higher level of MMA skills kept him from being able to break the hold.
Authorities spoke with the witness who said the suspect and she were fighting about house rules when the victim stepped between them.
Weed was arrested and taken to the Highlands County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.