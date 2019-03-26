LAKE PLACID — Highlands County firefighters battled flames from one end of the county to the other in the early morning hours on Monday.
The business of the morning was one Public Safety Officer and Fire Chief Marc Bashoor described as “normal.” By the end of the "normal" day, Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Melissa Yunas reported that joint efforts between Forest Service crews and county fire crews had saved four homes from destruction in the Venus area, holding loses from that fire to a mobile home, a camper trailer and a fifth-wheel camper trailer.
Large mobile home
Fire fighting started at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Bashoor reports that when the call came in, a large mobile home on Melrose Lane in the Sun 'N Lakes Lake Placid subdivision was already fully engulfed.
No one was injured or hurt but the owner’s dog was missing. Bashoor said someone on social media posted that the dog died in the fire, but he could not confirm that.
He thought there was only one person in the house, and that person escaped.
Bashoor called the fire “suspicious” and the Division of the State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.
Sun N Lakes Fire Department arrived on the scene first. The mobile home had several additions over the years and as a result, the different roof lines and materials made the fire difficult to douse, Bashoor said.
Homes with different roof lines can fall in an unexpected way, Bashoor said.
Officials called in a Road and Bridge Department earth mover to pull materials apart so firefighters can get to the hot spots.
Bashoor said firefighters also had to contend with no nearby fire hydrants. The fire response required several tanker trucks and almost all the county’s southern fire departments. Sun N Lakes Fire Department received help from Lake Placid, Highlands Park, Placid Lakes, Leisure Lakes, and DeSoto fire departments.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies and Emergency Medical Services stood by, if needed.\
Car fire
A couple of hours later, at dawn, north-end county fire crews had to douse a car engulfed in flames at Nautilus Drive and Sterling Road in Avon Park.
Bashoor said that call also had no injuries. The fire seemed to stem from a mechanical malfunction, he said.
City of Avon Park and Highlands Lakes fire departments both responded.
Two wildfires
From midday through early afternoon, Florida Forest Service and Highlands County Fire Service fought two separate two-acre fires on opposite ends of the county.
Yunas said thick vegetation made the fires more intense, but with only light winds, each fire stayed small and proved easier to suppress and contain.
The Crocus Wildfire in Avon Park Lakes was first reported at 12:08 p.m. Fire crews had it contained by 1:23 p.m.
It's now under investigation, Yunas said.
The Moss Wildfire in Venus was reported at 1:35 p.m. and contained less than an hour later at 2:24 p.m.
It is also under investigation.
At that fire, Highlands County and Forest Service fire crews saved four homes, but had a camper, a fifth wheel and a mobile home get damaged.
Yunas credited quick response from both the Forest Service and Highlands County Fire Rescue for getting the "Moss Road Wildfire" under control.
At the Moss Wildfire, the Forest Service had two firefighting tractor plows (bulldozers) and a fire engine.
Highlands County Fire Rescue had two engines, two water tenders, three brush trucks and two battalion chiefs, Yunas said.
'Be Firewise'
“Even small fires can damage or destroy people’s property”, Forest Service Area Supervisor Joe deBree said. “If you live near nature, take the time to create a 30-foot fuel break around the structure away from the adjacent wildlands."
He said a well-manicured and watered yard free of leaves and twigs can serve as a fire break.
It will also assist firefighters by giving them space to quickly access the home and mount a defense around it, or in the case of the house catching fire, how to attack the fire in it.
