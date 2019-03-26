LAKE PLACID — Highlands County firefighters were battling flames from one end of the county to the other in the early morning hours on Monday. The business of the morning is one that Public Safety Officer and Fire Chief Marc Bashoor said was “normal.”
A large mobile home on Melrose Lane in the Lake Placid area Sun N Lakes subdivision was fully engulfed when the 911 call came in around 3:30 a.m., Bashoor said. No one was injured or hurt but the owner’s dog was missing as of Monday. Bashoor said someone on social media posted that the dog died in the fire but he could not confirm that. He thought there was only one person in the house who got out.
Bashoor called the fire “suspicious” and the State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.
Sun N Lakes Fire Department was first to arrive on the scene. The mobile home had several additions over the years and it was difficult to douse the fire because of different roof lines and materials.
Bashoor also said officials called in the county’s Road and Bridge Department to bring in a big earth mover to pull the materials apart. Homes with different roof lines can fall in an unexpected way. The tractors move the materials so firefighters can suppress the fire.
Also adding to the fight was the lack of a nearby fire hydrant, which required several tanker trucks. Just about all the county’s southern departments were on the scene to do battle with the fire. On scene with Sun N Lakes Fire Department were Lake Placid, Highlands Park, Placid Lakes, Leisure Lakes, and DeSoto fire departments. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were on hand if needed.
On Monday afternoon, Highlands County and Florida Forest Service saved four homes from a two-acre fire in Venus. One camper, a fifth wheel and a mobile home were damaged.
In the north end of the county
As the south end of the county was fighting the house fire or providing coverage for it, a car fire got the north end of the county spurred into action. The car was engulfed in flames at Nautilus Drive and Sterling Road in Avon Park.
There were no injuries in this second fire Bashoor said. The car fire seemed to stem from a mechanical malfunction. The City of Avon Park and Highlands Lakes fire departments responded to the scene.
On Monday afternoon, Florida Forest Service and Highlands County Fire Service fought an a separate two-acre fire in Avon Lakes on Monday around mid morning.
