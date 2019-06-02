SEBRING — A system that tracks student bus ridership has been tested and will be phased in at Highlands District Schools to provide instant information on who is riding on schools buses and where and when they got on and off a bus.
A pilot program of the system was conducted the last six weeks of school year involving six regular school buses and two ESE buses with a total of about 300 students from Avon and Park elementary schools.
About 85 percent of the students used the bus passes provided by the district, said School Board of Highlands County Transportation Director David Solomon.
“It was a learning process for us,” he said. “We think that we have worked out some of the bugs that we saw.”
He noted that the lanyards, that the bus passes are attached to, are not as tough or secure as he would like, Solomon said. “We wanted to update the lanyards because these are a little weak; they were coming off; especially when you have the elementary kids who are pretty active.
“We want the kids to attach them to their backpacks so they are with them all the time.”
Solomon and incoming Transportation Director Willie Hills plan to phase in the use of the system starting in August with a middle school and an elementary school.
This Highlands News-Sun reporter was given a demonstration of the system on Friday with Transportation Operations Manager Toby Cribbs driving a school bus from the Sebring bus compound/garage on E.O. Douglas Avenue to Woodlawn Elementary and back to the compound.
I was provided with a lanyard necklace with a school bus pass enclosed in heavy plastic. After boarding the bus, I passed or swiped the pass by the card reader, which changed from a white to a green light with an audible beep to indicate the pass was read. The pass does not have to come in contact with the card reader.
At Woodlawn Elementary I swiped my bus pass when I got off the bus and when I boarded the bus.
On the way back to the bus compound, Cribbs stopped the bus at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Nelson Street.
Data analyst Michelle Brooks used my bus pass to make multiple swipes over the card reader to simulate a number of students boarding the bus.
In the Transportation office, Brooks showed on her computer how the system tracked my bus ride.
“You scanned on at at 8:41 a.m.,” she said.
A click of the mouse shows a map indicating where I scanned onto the bus and then shows at 8:48 a.m. that I got off the bus at Fielder Boulevard at Woodlawn Elementary. It showed when I got back on the bus and the additional students boarding the bus in the simulated bus route.
“So it gives us the time students go on [the bus], where they got on, the time that they got off and where they got off,” Brooks said.
Each student bus rider is provided with a unique bus pass/identification card.
But, if a student doesn’t have their bus pass, the bus driver has a card and will notify the dispatcher of the student’s name, Brooks said.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore wanted the system for the safety and security of the students, Solomon said.
The system, from Seattle-based Zonar, has riders carrying a passive RFID (radio-frequency identification) card that they scan onboard to log each entry and exit from the bus.
The time, date, and location of each scan is logged and transmitted to a secure database for immediate access through Zonar’s Ground Traffic Control. Instant access to real-time rider status information and historical ridership reporting provides data to make the best decisions about pupil transportation.
According to Zonar, In the case of an emergency, the system provides information to quickly re-route buses, make unplanned stops, or locate specific passengers.
The School Board of Highlands County has the system through an annual lease that is about $24,000 per year, Solomon said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.