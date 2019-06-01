SEBRING — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert this week regarding a scam to obtain Social Security numbers.
Scammers have always tried to separate the innocent from their money. By the time the public is made aware, scammers are on to another method of conning money out of us.
Moody alerted the public because of a trending scam. In a media release, Moody explained scammers are impersonating members of the Internal Revenue Service to coax people to send money or provide “sensitive financial information” such as Social Security numbers. While that in itself is not new, scammers are using robocalls along with spoofing.
The caller ID is disguised to appear as a government number. When the caller picks up the phone, they are told their Social Security number has been used in illegal activity or has been stolen. When the victim repeats the Social Security number back, they are recorded. The information will then be sold on the dark web or used to open “fraudulent financial accounts,” according to Moody.
Moody said the numbers may even appear to come from her office and could read 800-269-0271. If a number comes over caller ID with those digits, consider it fraud, as that number cannot make outgoing calls, Moody said.
The Federal Communications Commission’s website defines spoofing as:
“Caller ID spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Spoofing is often used as part of an attempt to trick someone into giving away valuable personal information so it can be used in fraudulent activity or sold illegally, but also can be used legitimately, for example, to display the toll-free number for a business.”
Moody said Social Security scams are on the rise in contrast to the IRS scams that were popular with scammers in the past.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler has posted many social media videos on dealing with scams and wants Highlands County residents to be on guard to avoid them.
“I always tell people, if the phone number on the caller ID is not familiar to you, do not answer it,” he said. “Let it go to voicemail.”
Fansler admits that the “do not answer” approach is not popular with Realtors and others that rely on their cell phones for work.
“If you answer the phone, even if you hang up, you are labeled a target and will be bombarded with more calls,” he said. “If you happen to answer, make sure you listen to the caller.
“Usually the request will be ridiculous such as sending payment by a gift card. People need to get in the habit of listening, especially if it means money leaving their wallets or giving out personal information,” Fansler said. “All these scams are variations on the same theme.”
Moody suggests hanging up and reporting the call to her office at 866-9NO-SCAM. She also said anyone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration cannot freeze a bank account. They will not call and demand payment from a prepaid credit card.
Another scam was identified Friday as trending by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities put out an alert about an arrest scam. The Sheriff’s Office stated in a public notification that several people were coerced into giving their personal information to scammers.
The scam authorities identified is a fake arrest warrant crank call. Deputies say a target gets a call from a phone number; two have been identified as 1-469-707-4325 or 1-203-872-9028.
The scammer tells the person they are from Texas, the FBI or DEA. Similar reports show the con says a Toyota Camry was found in the state of Texas littered with blood, drugs and stolen credit cards and tells the person there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer has commonly given out a false badge number and court case number and has been hard to understand.
The advice authorities give is to hang up. The Sheriff’s Office wrote in its alert that if a person is wanted for arrest, authorities will not give you a heads up; instead, they will soon be at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.