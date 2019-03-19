SEBRING — Students will have more transfer options for the 2019-20 school year under the Controlled Open Enrollment program with 10 district schools having available capacity to accept transfers.
For the current school year, only seven schools had available capacity to accept transfer students.
Under the statewide Controlled Open Enrollment program, applications are accepted for schools that have an enrollment that is less than 90 percent of their total capacity.
Among the major changes in numbers: Sebring High School has 64 available seats compared to only seven last year when 15 students applied, which necessitated a lottery system to determine who would get the open seats.
Lake Placid and Avon Park high schools have 93 and 36 available seats, respectively.
Avon Park Middle School is the only middle school on the “available capacity” list, but has the largest number of available seats with 131.
Last year only three elementary schools had available capacity: Lake Country, Park and Sun ’n Lake elementary schools.
This year, six elementary schools have capacity to accept Controlled Open Enrollment transfers – Cracker Trail, Fred Wild, Lake Country, Lake Placid, Park and Sun ‘N Lake elementary schools.
But, Cracker Trail Elementary has only three spaces and Fred Wild has 11 spaces that are available for transfers.
At its meeting on Tuesday, The School Board of Highlands County will consider approval of the district’s Student Assignment, Enrollment and Choice plan.
The Controlled Open Enrollment schedule shows applications will be accepted from in-county and out-of-county residents March 25 through April 12. Lottery and notification will be April 15–19.
Applications will be available on the school district’s website during the open enrollment period. Paper copies of the application are also available for those without access to a computer.
Separate applications are required if a student would be willing to select from more than one Controlled Open Enrollment school.
