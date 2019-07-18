wreck

A Thursday morning wreck between a motorcyclist and a car in Avon Park resulted in one fatality.

AVON PARK — The Florida Highway Patrol released the details of a motorcycle crash that happened at 1:38 a.m. Thursday. The wreck ended in the death of Mayra Teresa Torres Muniz, 41, of Avon Park. According to the crash report, her next of kin was notified.

The FHP report indicates Muniz was driving her 2011 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Bell Street and was approaching the Hart Avenue intersection. At the same time, Lewis Gunter, 20, of Avon Park, was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 northbound on Hart Avenue. He was approaching the intersection of Bell Street and Hart Avenue.

The report states Muniz did not stop at the stop sign and drove into the intersection. This action caused the front of her motorcycle to hit the front of Gunter's car. The momentum caused the Chrysler to turn clockwise and its passenger side to hit a fence on the northeast shoulder of Hart Avenue.

Muniz became separated from her motorcycle, and collided with the fence on the north shoulder of Bell Street, the report states.

The motorcycle came to rest on its left side facing west. Gunter's vehicle ended up facing southwest on the east shoulder of Hart Avenue.

The report states Muniz was wearing a helmet. It also indicates Gunter was wearing a seat belt and sustained only minor injuries. He reportedly did not go to the hospital.

The report states it is not known yet if alcohol was a contributing factor for Muniz; it does state it was not a contributing factor for Gunter. The crash is still under investigation.

