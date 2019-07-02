SEBRING — The personnel changes for the upcoming school year are in effect now with July 1 being The School Board of Highlands County’s official date to mark roster changes at the schools and district office.
Some have previously transitioned into their new positions and the principal position at Fred Wild Elementary School remains open.
At the district office, Iris Borghese is the new assistant superintendent of secondary programs succeeding Jessica Thayer, who left the district to work for AVID. Borghese was previously principal of LaBelle Middle School.
Willie Hills is the new transportation director with David Solomon’s retirement. Solomon first served as the transportation director in Highlands from July 2007 through August 2011. He left Highlands County prior to the 2011-12 school year to work for the Lake County School District, but returned in December 2012.
Hills was formerly the Lake Placid Middle School assistant principal.
Jennifer Cornell, a reading coach at Avon Park Middle School, is the new assistant principal at Lake Placid Middle School.
Mike Haley moves from his position as a Sebring High School assistant principal to the new position of district director of safety and security.
Filling the spot vacated by Haley, David Holder will be an assistant principal at Sebring High School. He was an assistant principal at Liberty High School in Kissimmee.
Seth Lambert decided to leave his position as principal of Sebring Middle School and now is the dean of students at Memorial Elementary School.
Shawn West moves up from assistant principal to principal at Sebring Middle School.
Ana Guedes is the new human resources manager succeeding Jodi Lee, who moved out of state.
The district continues its search for a principal at Fred Wild Elementary School with Jeannie Inagawa leaving the position to move out of state.
There were four applicants for the position, but starting June 28, the district has re-advertised the opening with a closing date of July 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.