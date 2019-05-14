SEBRING — A motorcycle and a sedan collided during the Monday morning commute on Memorial Drive at Sunset Drive.
Florida Highway Patrol has released no names and has not yet determined fault in the wreck. West Sebring Fire Department personnel confirmed that the rider was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
The maroon and cream Honda Shadow, with a South Florida State College bumper sticker on the frame, appeared to have been northbound. A dark tire skid mark led up to the apparent point of impact.
The motorcycle apparently flipped over after impact, and landed in the middle of the road, facing south.
The car, a maroon Kia Optima four-door sedan, sat halfway onto Memorial Drive, pointed east down Sunset Drive, in an apparent attempt at a left turn.
It had body damage on the right rear quarter panel and its right rear wheel was bent in at the bottom, locked and dragging when wreck operators arrived to remove it and the Honda.
The road remained closed for more than half an hour between Sunset Drive and Lake Sebring Drive, holding up traffic, including a school bus.
