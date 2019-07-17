LAKELAND — Crash investigators from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office believe speed and reckless driving are the primary factors in a fatal crash between a motorcycle and semi-truck Monday morning. John Stevens, 33, of Lakeland was killed when the motorcycle he was driving slammed into a flatbed trailer being pulled by a semi-tractor at about 7:57 a.m. on U.S. 92 East at Fish Hatchery Road near Lakeland.
The truck was driven by 53-year-old Blas Cabrera-Socarras of Lakeland, who is the owner/operator of the blue 2003 Freightliner. Cabrera-Socarras was not injured in the collision and was fully cooperative with the investigation.
According to the preliminary investigation, PCSO reports that Stevens was driving east on U.S. 92 at a high rate of speed, along with a second motorcycle that was occupied by two people. While both motorcycles were going very fast, witnesses did not believe they were racing each other.
As Stevens approached the red light at Fish Hatchery Road, the semi-truck was going south through the intersection and had the right of way. Stevens attempted to brake, leaving a skid mark of approximately 200 feet. The motorcycle struck the center of the trailer with enough force that it bent the trailer’s steel spare-tire holder. Stevens was ejected and struck the trailer.
Witnesses told deputies that the second motorcycle stopped briefly at the scene and then left. No charges are pending against them, but deputies would like to speak to them as witnesses to the crash.
While witnesses estimated that Stevens was going between 80-100 mph, the actual speed won’t be known until it is determined by the investigation.
Stevens was not wearing a helmet or other protective gear at the time of the crash. His license has been revoked since August of 2015 and he was considered a habitual traffic offender. He did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his license, according to reports.
Eastbound U.S. 92 was closed for approximately three hours for the investigation.
PCSO said no charges are anticipated against Cabrera-Socarras.
