SEBRING — Tropical Storm Dorian was upgraded at 2 p.m. Wednesday to a Category 1 hurricane. More than likely, that will mean buckets of rain locally.
Once the wind stops whipping and the rain ceases falling, motorists will be on the roads again. Many roads belonging to the municipalities and the county are subject to flooding. Many swales are full to nearly overflowing with rain water now, officials say. It won’t take much to have them overflow.
Motorists cannot know what is under the surface of the water. They cannot judge how deep it is. The vehicle could stall and strand the driver and passengers.
Highlands County Road and Bridge Supervisor Kyle Green said the normal afternoon rains could tip the scales to a road becoming flooded. Certainly, the forecast inches of rain from Dorian that could be dumped on the county could cause a major problem for motorists. Some roads have already been closed due to the heavy afternoon rains.
“It depends on how the storm comes in and how fast it passes,” Green said. “Some parts of the county might get hit harder than others.”
Green said motorists should be alert for signs that point out detours or warning signs about road conditions.
Because of the ground being so saturated, trees will uproot more easily he said.
“If you had roads flood near you during Irma, you are likely to have flooding again,” Green said.
Green cautions everyone to avoid driving on roads that have water on them. Adopt the “Turn around, don’t drown” motto.
Green has provided a list of commonly flooded roads. It is not a comprehensive list, so motorists should be aware of their surroundings. There are entire neighborhoods that are prone to flooding and those residents should plan accordingly.
• State Road 66 at Payne Road, Sebring
• Thunderbird Road, Sebring
• Memorial Drive, Avon Park and Sebring
• Grand Prix Drive, Sebring
• Miller Avenue, Lake Placid
• Medina Way, Sebring
• DeSoto City Road, Sebring
• Burkett Avenue, Sebring
• Toni Circle, Lake Placid
• Old State Road 8, Lake Placid
• Holmes Avenue, Lake Placid
• Leisure Lane, Lake Placid
Neighborhoods with known flooding of some roads include Leisure Lakes, Silver Fox, Sebring Village, Whisper Lake, and Holiday Acres.
The AAA motor club issued a press release Wednesday urging travelers to monitor Dorian. Topics of concern included canceled flights to driving in the rain and avoiding flooded roads.
AAA urges motorists to avoid standing water and flooded roads at all times since it is difficult to tell how deep standing water is on a flooded road. Driving through standing water can cause a vehicle to stall and result in severe damage to the vehicle from flooding the engine; warping brake rotors; loss of power steering; and/or a short in electrical components.
If your vehicle shuts down while in standing water, do not try to restart it. Restarting a vehicle in standing water can cause more water to enter the engine and could cost thousands in repairs.
If your vehicle stalls in a flooded area, do not remain in the car. Abandon it as soon as possible and seek higher ground. Flood waters can elevate quickly, sweeping away the vehicle and its occupants.
Stay in touch with Highlands County Emergency Operations by signing up for alerts at hcbcc.net and click on Alert Highalnds under the News and Announcement section.
