SEBRING — The 2020 campaign got started early on May 1 for Florida House District 55: Lake Placid Democrat Tony Munnings Sr. has filed to run for the seat.
He hopes to flip the district now held by state Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park.
Pigman has termed out and will not be running again.
Munnings entered the race in May, but hasn’t yet filed any fundraising reports.
Munnings filed to run in 2018, but documents with the Florida Elections Commission show he failed to qualify.
His contact information with the Elections Commission also has not been updated.
During the 2018 race, Pigman faced challenges from Audrey Ann Asciutto, 32, of Sebring, who filed to run for Florida House District 55 on March 19, 2018; Nicholas Eugene Mrozowski, of Okeechobee, who filed to run on Feb. 22; and Tony J. Munnings Sr., of Lake Placid, who filed to run on May 26, 2017.
Munnings also ran against Pigman in 2016.
At that time, Munnings’ goals included increasing the minimum wage, improving Medicare and Medicaid, making sentences more equitable for minorities and tightening security for schools, with input from teachers on the best improvements.
Munnings also wanted, at that time, to see educational and community programs bring youth and the elderly together, to build mutual respect and give elders an outlet to impart knowledge and wisdom to the next generation.
Born in 1958 at Walker Memorial Hospital in Avon Park, Munnings lives in Lake Placid and has previously worked at the Okeechobee Juvenile Offender Corrections Center, AMI’s Last Chance Ranch and with Georgia-Pacific Corp.
He also served as state committee representative, board member and precinct captain of the Democratic Party of Highlands County and as a delegate to the 2012 Florida Democratic Convention.
Asciutto, who won the primary last year for the House seat, said Wednesday that she is “kind of taking a breather” from state politics, with no plans at this time to run for the open House seat.
She said she would be excited to see who would file from the Republican side.
To date, no one has filed from the Republican party for that seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Munnings would have my vote. Pigman gone is a positive. A worthless excuse for a politician.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.