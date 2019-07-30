SEBRING — Highlands County Circuit Court currently has nearly 20 cases on the docket involving murders or attempted murders, some as old as two years.
While hearing a pre-trial conference on Michael Joseph Celello last Thursday — a case that dates back to 2016 — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada approved requests to continue the case again and remarked on at least four cases as old as three to five years that still have not been completed and cleared, because of requested depositions of witnesses, evidentiary or admissibility hearings, or appeals.
“There is only one judge to handle homicides,” Estrada said to both prosecutors and defense attorneys at Celello’s hearing, “unless I can get some assistance.”
The court docket from July 22-25 was an unusual four days of court hearings, but not exceedingly long. According to Lisa McIntyre, Estrada’s judicial assistant, Circuit Court typically sees three days of hearings on all levels of felonies from theft and burglary to first-degree murder.
Often, Estrada has a couple of days blocked off to set special hearings, she said.
In some cases, retired judges have stepped in to handle the load, especially in the case of scheduling conflicts, when a status or evidentiary hearing takes more than a morning or afternoon.
Celello, 59, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence. The victim, Michael Cerillo, 49, was Celello’s roommate. The case is continued, with the next pre-trial conference at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 18, to allow prosecutors to depose the witnesses interviewed by the defense.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin has asked for a November 2019 trial date.
Other defendants with murder or attempted murder cases continued last week include:
• Daryl Dennard Cason, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence in the Oct. 9, 2016 shooting death of Aaron Hankerson. His trial is on hold. His co-defendant, Freddie Leneal Washington, has a hearing this afternoon, 1:15 p.m. July 30, to appoint a public defender to handle his appeal of his murder conviction.
• Colton Lee Driggers, 26, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. His case is continued until 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23.
• Carlos Lorenzo Gonzales, 62, stands charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 31-year-old Martin Martinez Zuniga of Lake Placid, allegedly as a result of an altercation with Gonzalez on the night of March 24, 2018. His next pre-trial conference is 8:30 a.m. Aug. 22.
• Demarries Akeem Hill, 26, is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His case is continued until 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20.
• Phillip Justin Markland, 35, is charged with murder in the death of his uncle, 61-year-old Thomas Markland, after an argument on June 15, 2014. He was set for a 9 a.m. pre-trial conference on Sept. 19, to see if the “Stand Your Ground” defense would apply in his case. Now that hearing has to be rescheduled.
• Derrek Keshawn Riley, 42, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic violence by strangulation, possession of both cannabis and drug paraphernalia. His case is continued until 8:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
• Ivan Sanders, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to a 4-year-old girl in October 2014. His last hearing was last Thursday, but court records have not been opened yet regarding his next hearing date.
• Zephen Allen Xaver, 22, stands charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of five women — four employees and one customer — on Jan. 23 at Suntrust bank in Sebring. Discovery has been released in the case, and the next hearing is set for 1:15 p.m. Sept. 18. He has waived his right to appear.
• Kabao Yang, 29, is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a weapon. He allegedly stabbed people on June 13, 2018, in the area of Darnell Road in Sebring. His case has been continued to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
