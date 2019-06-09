SEBRING — Highlands County saw several murder cases go in front of Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada this past week.
They will go before him again, as almost all were continued to later dates.
Carlos Lorenzo Gonzalez, 62, accused of stabbing and killing 31-year-old Martin Martinez Zuniga in March 2018 had a hearing Wednesday on whether to admit 911 phone call recordings and testimony from his wife and an Hispanic deputy regarding what he may have said about the case.
Estrada has yet to rule on those questions. Gonzalez’s next court date is June 20.
The judge also has yet to rule on similar questions in the case of 35-year-old Phillip Justin Markland, charged with murder in the death of his uncle, 61-year-old Thomas Markland, after an argument on June 15, 2014.
Reportedly, Thomas Markland shot the nephew first in the head, but Justin Markland survived and shot his uncle 25 times, including 17 shots to the back and left side of his head.
Legal questions raised May 30 involve admissibility of an iPhone video recording and testimony from witnesses as to the nature of the younger Markland’s demeanor.
His next court date is for the afternoon of June 17.
Other murder and aggravated battery cases heard Wednesday included:
• Christopher Jamar Claitt, charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; shooting a missile in a dwelling, building, vehicle or aircraft, and criminal mischief, has been ruled mentally/physically unable to stand trial. He’s been transported to a state hospital facility. His next hearing is the afternoon of Dec. 4, 2019.
• Christopher Lee Dennis, charged with child abuse and three counts of sexual battery on a victim under age 12, has been ruled mentally/physically unable to stand trial. His next review hearing is Dec. 4, 2019.
• Gary Earl French, has had his charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dropped by prosecutors. He’s still charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, building, vehicle or aircraft, but has been adjudicated incompetent to proceed and has been placed on conditional release. His next review hearing is Dec. 4, 2019.
• Adriana Nichole Garza, charged with child abuse and two counts of sexual battery, has been ruled mentally/physically unable to stand trial. Her next hearing is July 10.
• Samual Orlando Martinez, originally charged in 2002 with arson and two counts of first-degree murder, has been acquitted of one murder charge by reason of insanity but has been found mentally/physically unable to stand trial on the remaining charges. His next hearing is set for the afternoon of Dec. 4, 2019.
• John Allan Thompson, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed false imprisonment, has had his case continued until Aug. 8, 2019.
• Ellis Lee Walton, convicted of lewd/lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 years old, was re-sentenced after a sentencing review. His 15-year sentence was reduced to 10 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.