SEBRING — Names of the drivers have been released by Florida Highway Patrol in Tuesday’s wreck on U.S. 27 at Lake Josephine Drive.
David Mirts, 67, was transported with injuries to Highlands Regional Medical Center. He was driving an orange 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited four-door that crashed face-first into a black 2018 Ford crew-cab pickup, driven by 68-year-old Bruce Tooker, according to information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP has not released a report on the wreck, but Public Information Officer Lt. Greg Bueno provided basic information to the Highlands News-Sun.
That information did not include a narrative of the wreck. He said he would not have any additional information until the crash report gets administrative approval.
The wreck took place at 3:38 p.m., Bueno reported. Highlands County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services got the call at 3:39 p.m.
It’s unknown which direction each vehicle was traveling. The impact left the Jeep sitting on southbound U.S. 27 in the middle of the intersection, facing north with severe front-end damage and its hood bent back against the windshield.
The Ford truck was nose-forward in the ditch in front of the Sunoco gas station on the southeast corner of the intersection.
FHP, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and DeSoto City Fire Department all had vehicles on scene providing traffic control until the scene was cleared at 4:32 p.m.
U.S. 27 at Lake Josephine Drive/Twitty Road has a flashing caution light, but is known for T-bone wrecks when drivers crossing or turning left onto the highway or pass in front of oncoming traffic.
That stretch of highway from State Road 66/U.S. 98 to Lake Placid has no traffic lights, allowing motorists to reach high speed.
Also, the junction sits on a curve. A hill to the east obscures approaching vehicles.
Drivers are advised to use caution on approach to that intersection and to expect other cars to cross, turn or pull out in front of them.
