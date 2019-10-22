Special to Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County supports this year’s National School Bus Safety Week and its important message for drivers to stop for school buses as students enter and exit the bus.
This year’s annual campaign, which emphasizes safe driving behavior, takes place Oct. 21-25.
“National School Bus Safety Week is a prime opportunity to remind drivers to obey traffic laws around school buses. Our children are most vulnerable when boarding or disembarking their school bus, which is why drivers are required to stop,” said Willie Hills, Highlands District director of transportation. “Each day, our children’s safety is our top concern.
“Please inform your friends and family of this important initiative and remember, stop for the bus — kids rely on us.”
Nine years of annual survey results by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services show drivers routinely ignore school bus stop arm signs.
In a single day during the 2018-19 school year, more than 130,000 school bus drivers in 39 states, plus the District of Columbia, counted more than 95,319 vehicles illegally passing their stopped school buses.
Stretched out over a full school year, this one day count amounts to more than 17 million illegal maneuvers nationwide.
“We have a profound obligation to ensure that all our students arrive to school safely,” Hills said. “Join us in recognizing National School Bus Safety Week by being safe around school buses, each and every day.”
