AVON PARK — A negligence lawsuit seeking $200,000 from the City of Avon Park has been voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiffs, a man (and his wife) who suffered injuries when he fell into a water meter hole that was covered with an unstable lid, according to the plaintiff’s complaint.
The complaint that was filed in May 2018 in the Tenth Judicial Circuit in Highlands County stated that on Feb. 13, 2017 David Tindell was walking and fell into a water meter hole created by the city when it removed a water meter it had installed and maintained on the property where Tindell fell.
After removing the water meter, the city failed to fill in the hole and placed an unstable water meter cover on top of the hole, according to the complaint. The hole left by the city was not open and apparent to persons walking in the vicinity of the hole since the meter hole and meter cover had been covered with soil after the city removed the water meter.
Avon Park attorney James Kelly, who was representing Tindell, filed the complaint, which stated the city was negligent and Tindell suffered bodily injury, resulting in pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, medical and nursing care treatment, loss of earnings, loss of the ability to earn money and aggravation of a previously existing condition.
The April 2017 Notice of Claim to Government Entity, states Tindell was injured at 222 S. Forest Ave. He suffered a complete rupture of the Achilles tendon of his left leg from the fall.
“We are requesting that the City of Avon Park tender the sovereign immunity limits of $200,000 to my client in settlement of his claim,” the notice states.
Tindell was 60 years old at the time of the fall.
But, a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal with Prejudice was filed March 15 on behalf of the Tindells by Kelly.
The notice states the Tindells voluntarily dismiss with prejudice their claims against the City of Avon Park and calls for each party to pay their own attorney fees and costs.
