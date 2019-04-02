SEBRING — A south Florida law firm specializing in representing victims of sexual abuse has filed a lawsuit against Heartland Christian Academy claiming negligence related to a now former teacher who was charged with five counts of lewd and lascivious behavior against a minor.
The complaint filed Friday by Herman Law, Boca Raton, states Heartland Christian “knew or should have known of Jack Charles Howard III’s dangerous sexual propensities and that he was unfit to serve in any position within the school involving contact with female students.”
Howard was arrested Jan. 9 on one count of lewd and lascivious behavior against a minor who was between 12 and 16 years of age at the time. Additional charges of four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery were filed on Feb. 7.
His employment at the academy was terminated following his January arrest.
The charges stem from incidents that occurred on the school’s campus between August 2018 and January 2019 involving a total of four female victims between the ages of 12-16, according to Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhart.
Herman Law is representing one of the students.
Jeff Herman, of Herman Law, said it’s negligent hiring practices and supervision.
Heartland Christian didn’t do a proper background check on Howard who had been fired from the public school system, lost his teaching license and wasn’t allowed to be with students, he said.
“We also alleged he was fired from the [Highlands County] YMCA for crossing boundaries with a minor girl,” Herman said. “We allege further that the director of the school was aware he worked at the YMCA and didn’t do a background check and contact them [YMCA] before hiring him.”
Even while Howard was working at Heartland Christian there were all sorts of red flags, he said.
“We think teachers witnessed him slapping girls butts and there was just all sorts of inappropriate behavior including pulling my client and some other girls in his classroom on a regular basis for these private lunches,” Herman said. “These were supposed to be punishment lunches, but everyone knew he had these favorite girls he was bringing in to his classroom.”
Once the girls were in his classroom, Howard was sexually assaulting the girls, he said.
“It was horrific things for these young girls to go through on a regular basis,” Herman said.
The complaint filed by Herman Law in the 10th Judicial Circuit, Highlands County, provides many details of Howard’s alleged actions toward the law firm’s client who is referred to as Jane Doe in the court documents.
The complaint states, “On one occasion, Howard locked Jane Doe in a closet in her classroom and told Jane Doe to ‘shut up’ or he would rape her.
“Howard’s sexually inappropriate and grooming behavior was open and notorious. Upon information and belief, at some point during the school year defendant Heartland required Howard to have blue tape on the floor of the entrance to his classroom as a boundary where female students were not allowed to cross.”
It is believed this practice was put in place because Heartland Christian was aware Howard was engaging in sexually inappropriate behavior with female students, the complaint states.
In demanding a jury trial and compensatory damages from Heartland Christian, the complaint states Jane Doe suffered severe and permanent psychological, emotional and physical injures, shame, humiliation and the inability to lead a normal life.
A summons has been filed informing Heartland Christian that a lawsuit has been filed against the school and it has 20 days, after receiving the summons, to file a written response to the Highlands County Clerk of Courts.
Heartland Christian Academy Director Rebekah Kogelschatz could not be reached for comment on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.