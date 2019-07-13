LAKE PLACID — Lakeview Christian School welcomes Tracee Smoak as its new administrator as the K3-8 Lake Placid faith-based school preps for the 2019-20 school year.
Smoak has a master’s degree in education from the University of Florida.
“I have used it in the public school system a little bit,” and as the children’s ministry director about 12 years ago at Memorial United Methodist Church, which is affiliated with Lakeview Christian School, she said. Since then she has been running the Blueberry Patch gift shop in Lake Placid with her partners.
Her three children attended Lakeview Christian and she has been going to church at Memorial United Methodist for more than 30 years so it’s her home church, Smoak said. “The Lord just wanted me to take this on.”
The middle school grades were added last year so this will be the second year grades 6-8 will be offered at the school and the second year for the K3 program, she said.
“There will be a lot of emphasis on Christian growth and moral-based learning where everyone is seen as an individual who God created and helping them grow into being their own individual beings that God intended them to be and grow their skills to help them do that,” Smoak said.
“We would also like to bring in some Christian leadership training to help them have leadership skills in general, but also servant leadership that Jesus is a prime example of — serving others first,” she said.
A couple of new staff members have been hired from the community who are excellent teachers and there are many returning teachers from last year, Smoak said.
Also, faculty will be putting energy into growing the after-school sports program for middle schoolers this year, she said.
Lakeview Christian has a new middle school coordinator, Stephanie Boak, and she has ideas to help the children grow their student council program and become leaders within the school for the younger students, Smoak noted.
Lakeview Christian School is at 496 Kent Ave., Lake Placid; phone 465-0313; online at: www.lakeviewchristianschool.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.