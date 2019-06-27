SEBRING — City council members voted unanimously Wednesday to have Cool and Cobb Engineering prepare a set of construction blueprints for the Wachovia building.
In the same motion, they all voted to have an appraisal done on the current city hall on South Commerce Avenue — both the building and the entire city block — for potential buyers.
The city won’t move into the old three-story bank building for some time. The interior needs renovation and many of the 46-year-old building’s systems need upgrades.
When done, the city would be able to move all departments in city hall from 368 S. Commerce Ave. in to the first two floors of 228 N. Ridgewood Drive, on the corner of North Pine Street and adjacent to city police, fire and utilities departments.
Councilman Mark Stewart, who made the motion for the blueprints and appraisal, noted that the Wachovia building restrooms would need to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act [of 1990] and he emphasized that furnishings inside need to be “Spartan.”
“We’re on a budget,” Stewart said.
Councilman Curt Ivy asked if any other departments could move in. Engineer Carl Cool, who presented a preliminary renovation plan, said they could move into the third floor, but since that floor had never been used, it is not fully outfitted.
Cool said vacating any offices would leave another building the city needs to sell.
As far as getting moved in, it will just be a matter of finding the right contractor, negotiating a good construction price and getting the work done.
Cool’s estimate for renovating the bank building is approximately $1.2 million.
Mayor John Shoop, non-voting council member, saw the Wachovia building as a “vision issue” for revitalizing the Sebring downtown, and thanked members of the Community Redevelopment Agency Board for purchasing the property, if only to preserve the parking on the east side of the building.
“We have an issue of getting property owners to pay attention to their buildings,” Shoop said of the historic downtown.
Moving to the old bank building, he said, would be a “statement of commitment” to the downtown.
Meanwhile, City Administrator Scott Noethlich has said the Highlands County Board of County Commission would be the most likely buyer of the current city hall.
“I wonder if there’s interest from the county and how much they are willing to pay,” Councilman Charlie Lowrance said.
“I can answer that,” Noethlich said. “There’s interest.”
Realtor Chip Boring said he estimates the City Hall building alone would work out to $700,000, approximately $80 per square foot.
Boring said any land downtown will have value, even just empty lots.
“Parking is not going to get any better downtown,” Boring said. “It will become more critical as the population grows.”
David Liedel, chair of the CRA Board, said the city agency was able to buy the building for $325,000 late last year — approximately $200,000 less than the offer the City Council made for it in May 2018 — because the real estate holding and investment company that owned it had several such properties on its books — site unseen — and company officials wanted to liquidate them before Dec. 31.
He told the Sebring City Council that only a government entity could make best use of the bank building right now.
“It’s difficult to find a tenant now to use a building that size with the condition of the downtown right now,” Leidel said.
Lowrance asked if the CRA would “donate” it to the city.
“It depends on the terms of the donation, Charlie,” Leidel said. “It’s all public funds. It’s not our money.”
Not long after that meeting, County Commissioner Ron Handley suggested the city could just donate the old City Hall property to the county.
“It’s all taxpayer money,” Handley said, bringing chuckles from the room.
Councilman Tom Dettman said the just value of the City Hall property, right now, is $1.18 million and also joked if anyone in the audience wanted to buy it for $1 million right then.
Not only did no one from the audience make a bid, they also didn’t have any comment, yes or no, on moving city hall to Ridgewood Drive.
After the meeting, Handley — a construction contractor himself — said he had not seen the interior of the Wachovia bank building, but suspected renovation costs would be higher, at least $1.5 million.
