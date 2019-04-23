SEBRING — The 2018-2021 District Strategic Plan that the School Board of Highlands County will consider today, focuses on the collective efforts in “transforming today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders.”
The new 28-page plan is much more comprehensive than the one it will replace that was developed under the previous superintendent, Wally Cox.
The plan begins with a message from Superintendent Brenda Longshore who outlines the district’s five goals in the plan:
• Accelerating academic achievement to ensure high levels of learning for all students.
• Development of the whole child while ensuring a safe learning environment.
• Recruiting and retaining highly qualified staff.
• Provide support, resources and encouragement for staff to continue to grow and thrive in and out of the classroom.
• Communication reflecting the importance of connecting internally with students, staff and parents and externally with all stakeholder groups throughout the community.
Longshore addresses fiscal transparency in the strategic plan.
“We are committed to being fiscally responsible and providing transparency around where, why, and how our dollars are being spent,” she said.
The strategic plan includes many goals including:
• Increase the percentage of students (enrolled at some point in the school year) with no exclusionary discipline (out-of-school suspension or expulsion) from 93% in 2017-18 to 95% in the 2021-22 school year.
• Increase the percentage of students who are present for more than 90% of the time enrolled from 77% in 2017-18 to 85% by the 2021-22 school year.
The new strategic plan includes statements on the district’s goals and philosophy.
Prior to to the regular School Board meeting at 5:30 p.m., the School Board will have a workshop at 4 p.m. to discuss/review personnel allocations.
The second draft for 2019-20 personnel allocations cuts 4.5 school level instructional positions and cuts 2.5 school level support positions.
