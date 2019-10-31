By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Superintendent Brenda Longshore made her selection to fill the top position at the Career Institute at South Florida State College, which was recently changed by the School Board from a lead teacher to an assistant principal position.
In an email to district administration and the School Board, Longshore stated, “It is my pleasure to announce Hilary Hathaway as the new assistant principal at the Highlands Career Institute. Congratulations, Hilary!”
There were three applicants for the position including Hathaway, who has been a teacher at Lake Placid High School. The other applicants were Julia Burnett, who had been serving as the lead teacher of the Career Institute, and Shawn Mae Warren, who is a Sebring Middle School ESE support facilitator.
On Sept. 10, the School Board approved changing the lead teacher positions at the Academy at Youth Care Lane and the Highlands Career Institute at South Florida State College to assistant principal positions.
The board heard about the responsibilities of the two positions and discussed at length what level of assistant principal — elementary, middle or high — to make the Academy and Career Institute positions. The board decided to make it at the level of a middle school assistant principal, which has a base starting salary of $62,593.
In a previous announcement from Longshore, Marsha Davis was selected as the assistant principal of the Academy at Youth Care Lane. She had been serving as the Academy’s lead teacher.
The superintendent’s personnel decisions are subject to approval by The School Board of Highlands County.
