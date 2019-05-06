SEBRING — The ink has dried on SB 96, one of the newest laws that Governor Ron DeSantis signed on Friday, April 26. The law stiffens the penalties for those who kill or even seriously injure K-9s or law enforcement horses.
The new law will cover police and fire canines as well as search and rescue dogs that are owned by a correctional agency. Anyone caught harming or killing the animals will face steep fines and jail time.
Currently, killing a K-9 or law enforcement horse is a third degree felony and can carry a five year prison term. Beginning on Oct. 1, the new law will be a second degree felony and the prison time has been increased to 15 years.
The new law was sponsored by Senator Aaron Bean, R- Ferdinanda Beach, in reaction to the killing of Fang, a K-9 deputy from Jacksonville. Fang was killed in action in September by a teenager charged in an alleged car-jacking incident.
Deputy Sheriff Jeff Turner and his partner Hooch are part of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit. Turner said he was watching the progress of the proposed bill and was a supporter.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Turner said. “The only way I could be happier is if the law went even further. It will work for the time being. The higher the penalty, the better a deterrent it is.”
Turner just retired one K-9, Maverick, and has been working with Hooch, a purebred bloodhound for just under a year.
Turner said Hooch is his partner at work and at home. Hooch lives, works and sometimes even sleeps with him. The two have a bond that many officers have with their animals. It is necessary to have that bond when one may save the other’s life one day.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Lt. Clay Kinslow is over the Animal Services division and is happy that DeSantis signed the bill into law.
“It makes sense that the service animals that we use in the public service industry are protected,” he said. “With this new bill, it shows that it is also important to our law makers as it increases the penalty to a second-degree felony if someone causes great bodily harm, permanent disabilities or death. I’m glad to see the change and I think the majority of people agree that the new bill is the right thing to do.”
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, dogs have been around the precinct since 1980 and the unit was officially established in 1994.
The Sheriff’s Office put out statistics for the K-9 Unit from August 2016 to 2017:
- • 255 vehicle drug checks
- • 248 tracks
- • 174 patrol assists
- • 117 arrests
- • 39 searches
To read the entire bill, visit flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2019/96/ByVersion.
