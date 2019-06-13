SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is in the midst of a variety of policy updates/revisions, including a policy on the state motto to language changes concerning in-school and out-of-school suspension.
The district is developing a revision to The American Flag rule, which covers the display of the flag in classrooms and out-of-doors and the daily recital of the Pledge of Allegiance in accordance with State Statutes.
The new language covers the display of “the Official Motto of the State of Florida — In God We Trust.”
According to the policy, the motto shall be displayed in a conspicuous place in all schools in the district and in each building used by the School Board.
The district’s schools were provided with a framed depiction of “Great Seal of the State of Florida,” which has “In God We Trust” on the bottom of the seal. The black frame is roughly a 5-by-7-inch size.
The wording of the district’s in-school suspension policy is undergoing a revision. ISS actually stands for “Individualized Study Services,” which is basically “in-school suspension.”
The proposed policy changes include changing the name of the policy from “Individualized Student Services” to “In-School Discipline.”
The new language states, “In-school discipline includes, school service work and Individualized Study Services (ISS). Individualized Study Services means the temporary removal of a student from his/her regular school classes and assigning the student to a location in the building under the supervision of School Board personnel for a period not to exceed 10 school days.”
The term “in-school suspension” is slated to be deleted and replaced with “Individualized Study Services” in the section of the policy that states students will be given credit for all classroom assignments completed provided the student submits the assignments upon return to his/her class.
The proposed revisions to the district’s policy on Out-of-School Suspension and Expulsion of Students includes two significant additions:
• “In cases of extremely disruptive or dangerous behavior, persons or groups involved may be immediately suspended and ejected from the school campus without the necessity of a prior hearing.”
• “School Work Assigned During Out-Of-School Suspension — Credit will be given for work missed due to out-of-school suspension provided the student completes and submits all required assignments upon return to school.”
The current policy does not address class credit for students during out-of-school suspension.
They need to scrap that 'religious freedom' policy they want to adopt. Tax paid schools aren't a platform to air superstitious beliefs.
