SEBRING — The new Family Empowerment Scholarship Program, in Senate Bill 7070, will provide vouchers to as many as 18,000 students next year to attend private schools.
But, the state teachers union believes state tax dollars shouldn’t go to private schools, which don’t have the same accountability requirements as public schools.
Governor Ron DeSantis signed the legislation on Thursday and stated, “The reason I fought so hard for the new Family Empowerment Scholarship is because of what I heard from the families on the waitlist. I was told how badly they wanted to send their child to the school they felt was best for them.
“Signing this bill today will help tens of thousands of low-income children realize their dreams.”
St. Catherine Catholic School Principal Nicole Loseto said The Diocese of Venice provided her school with information about the new scholarship program.
Loseto called it “great” news.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton stated that when public education dollars are shared with private schools those private schools should have the same guidelines and the public schools.
The state teachers union, in April, issued a statement in opposition of the voucher program.
The Florida Education Association (FEA) is disappointed, but not surprised, that the Legislature continues to move in the direction of giving away tax dollars to unaccountable private and religious schools.
The “Family Empowerment” voucher in Senate Bill 7070 is virtually identical to the “Opportunity” voucher that was found to be unconstitutional just over a decade ago after then-Gov. Jeb Bush signed it into law, according to the FEA.
“We know that the majority of students who use the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship return to public schools within two years, and when they return, they perform worse than their peers who never left,” the FEA states.
The Florida Department of Education notes that private elementary and secondary schools are not licensed, approved, accredited or regulated by the Department of Education.
Florida’s private schools establish their own system of school accountability, grading, reporting and evaluating and are not included in the state’s measurement of public schools.
Private schools are not subject to school definitions and requirements specified in education statutes and they are not under the jurisdiction of the Department of Education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What a croc ! The Radical Right is great at naming things. This isn't about 'family empowerment". This is about infusing religious schools with your tax money. It's no coincidence this bill was signed at a religious to the delight of those who would see kids brainwashed with Creationism and other myths. Check how vouchers have worked in other states. This was Betsy DeVos's mission. The FL governor bit for it and now you will too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.