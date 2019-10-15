By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Governor Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced recently that Florida’s new scholarship program, the Family Empowerment Scholarship, has reached its first-year enrollment cap of 18,000 students.
The Family Empowerment Scholarship is geared towards K-12 students from low-income and working-class families and allows students life-changing educational opportunities.
This is Florida’s largest first-year private school choice program implementation at 18,000 students, surpassing the 15,000-plus students for the first year of Tax Credit Scholarships. The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) has many school choice programs that offer students and their families alternatives to publicly-provided schools, to which students are usually assigned by the location of their family residence.
The FDOE has a Florida School Choice listing of private schools by county that can be searched to find schools that are participating in the state’s different scholarship programs.
The private school directory is online at www.floridaschoolchoice.org/information/PrivateSchoolDirectory.
The directory shows nine private schools in Highlands County, with all but one listed as “religious.” Seven schools are listed as participating in the Hope and Family Empowerment scholarship programs and eight schools are listed as participating in the Florida Tax Credit scholarship program.
The Empowerment Scholarship is administered by the FDOE, with eligible students applying through state-approved nonprofit scholarship organizations. FDOE also oversees the Tax Credit Scholarship, which is administered by the scholarship organizations.
Together, the two programs are projected to serve roughly 120,000 economically disadvantaged students in the 2019-20 school year.
“I’m proud to announce that the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program has attained the highest first-year enrollment for a private choice program,” said DeSantis in a prepared statement. “I fought for the creation of the Family Empowerment Scholarship and signed this bill into law because I heard directly from families on the Tax Credit Scholarship waitlist who want to send their kids to schools that are the best fit for them.
“The Family Empowerment Scholarship Program expands education opportunities for families with limited financial resources and places our students in environments where they can thrive. I look forward to the continued success of this program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
"Family Empowerment Program"? Never let it be said the Getting Old Party isn't good at naming things. In this case, a back door way to funnel public dollars to religious brainwashing institutions. They finally figured out a way to do it, thanks to Betsy DeVos whose foremost goal was to 'instill God's kingdom into our schools." So now your tax dollars are going to finance religious cult teachings. Splendid.
This is legal money laundering for non-profit religious entities. My husband worked at a state university as dean of admissions. I can tell you first hand, the private religious school applicants were on a 9th-10th high school grade level based on university standards at 18 years of age and were supposedly honor students at thier schools. The parent's of these applicants could not understand why their children were so behind academically. My husband would advise them that private school's are not held accountable and did not have to follow the state's academic curriculum. The moral of the story is that these private schools/prep academies are counter active for your childs academic futures. These schools do not pay taxes, and harvest alot of sub-prime teachers/instructors. Heed my warning, your child will thank you when they become older. These schools paint a pretty picture, but are nothing more than a dog and pony show to appease desperate parents who seek advancement for thier children. DO NOT SEND YOUR CHILDREN TO THESE SCHOOL'S, THEY ARE A JOKE!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.